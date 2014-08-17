Dock Replacement, 90 New Boat Slips Up Next for Santa Barbara Marina Project

Construction to commence in November on latest phase of project to overhaul marina’s aging fingers and walkway

An extensive project to furnish nearly 90 new docking slips for boaters at Santa Barbara’s Marina One will enter its fifth phase in November.

The City Council recently approved $1.7 million for the last three phases of the Marina One Replacement Project, with the full project expected to cost the city a total of $14 million. Completion is expected in 2018.

The Waterfront Department schedules each phase of rebuilding to occur annually during the winter, and the next phase should finish in early January.

Marina One is comprised of a concrete walkway with 18 platforms called “fingers,” lettered A through S and containing slips for boats. When finished, the marina will provide berths for approximately 590 vessels.

The marina is located on the south side of the harbor at 132 Harbor Way near the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Phase 5 will focus on fingers J and K at the center of the marina and also will replace the main walkway.

Phase 5 construction is expected to have no impact on Sea Landing, cruise ships, commercial fishing or commuter access to the shore, officials say.

There will be transient boater slips available in other areas of the harbor during construction to compensate for slips that are being replaced.

Waterfront facilities manager Karl Treiberg said monthly rent for transient slips will cost the same as normal ones, roughly $9 per foot depending on the size of the slip, although supply is limited to 30 slips.

Additional boaters will be referred to Ventura West Marina or the Channel Islands Harbor.

“We’ve been able to accommodate everyone so far, so, hopefully, that will continue to be the case for the remaining phases,” he told Noozhawk.

The Marina One Replacement Project was conceived in 2006 after an engineering analysis and staff assessment concluded it had outlived its useful life. The project began as a 10-year reconstruction plan with 10 phases that were pared to eight.

A 1998 expansion of the marina included three additional fingers that aren’t included in this project and aren’t due to be replaced until 2028.

“At the time the inspection was conducted the docks were over 30 years old,” Treiberg said. “We looked at other marinas where the docking systems had failed in order to stay ahead of that.”

Future phases include the replacement of the marina’s commercial fishing dock along with expansions to F and P fingers to include additional slips.

The marina was constructed in 1975 and its replacement will have an expected lifespan comparable to the previous one.

Minimal environmental impacts are anticipated and all scrapped materials will be delivered to MarBorg recycling facilities, Treiberg said.

Fiscal year 2014 saw approximately $53 million in completed construction projects throughout the City of Santa Barbara, with roughly $15.4 million coming from grant funding, officials say.

