As Cold Front Vacates, Sunshine Is Expected for Presidents Day Weekend

A weakening cold front will move through the Central Coast on Sunday, and the National Weather Service said there is an ever-so-slight chance of showers. Morning clouds are expected to clear away by midday, replaced by sunshine and high temperatures around 70.

The forecast for Monday, the Presidents Day holiday, calls for clear skies and daytime temperatures in the upper 60s.

The weather service said high surf is possible along South Coast beaches beginning late Sunday and continuing through Thursday.

Another weak cold front is likely to arrive by midweek, however, bringing clouds but little or no precipitation, the weather service said.

