Overnight Frost Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service has declared a frost advisory for Santa Barbara County from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s in wind-protected areas overnight.

Weather officials say pets and sensitive plants are at particular risk from subfreezing temperatures.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s on the South Coast. Afternoon winds of around 15 mph are likely.

The weather service said a very cold storm system is expected to move into Southern California by Tuesday, bringing with it colder temperatures, a chance of showers and low snow levels through Wednesday.

