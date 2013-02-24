Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wind Advisory Issued, with 60 mph Gusts Possible in Montecito

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 2:30 a.m. | February 24, 2013 | 1:35 a.m.

A wind advisory was issued Saturday night in Santa Barbara County as gusty winds were sweeping across the South Coast and mountains. Gusts as high as 60 mph were possible in the Montecito foothills.

The National Weather Service initially said the advisory was in effect until midnight Saturday, but later extended it until 3 a.m. Sunday and then again to 9 a.m. Officials warned that strong north to northeast winds were likely to continue throughout the day Sunday.

Weather officials said winds of 20 to 35 mph were expected overnight Saturday, with gusts between 45 and 50 mph possible below canyons and passes.

Forecasters said isolated gusts could reach 60 mph in and around the Montecito foothills.

Authorities urged motorists to watch for downed branches and trees on local roads. Strong crosswinds were expected to make driving difficult on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Gale-force conditions were likely in the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel and high surf was expected to pound the Central Coast through Sunday night.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures near 70 with overnight lows in the low 40s. Similar conditions are expected over the next few days, but weather officials said computer models are indicating that strong santa ana winds are likely to develop by Thursday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 