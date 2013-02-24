Wind Advisory Issued, with 60 mph Gusts Possible in Montecito

A wind advisory was issued Saturday night in Santa Barbara County as gusty winds were sweeping across the South Coast and mountains. Gusts as high as 60 mph were possible in the Montecito foothills.

The National Weather Service initially said the advisory was in effect until midnight Saturday, but later extended it until 3 a.m. Sunday and then again to 9 a.m. Officials warned that strong north to northeast winds were likely to continue throughout the day Sunday.

Weather officials said winds of 20 to 35 mph were expected overnight Saturday, with gusts between 45 and 50 mph possible below canyons and passes.

Forecasters said isolated gusts could reach 60 mph in and around the Montecito foothills.

Authorities urged motorists to watch for downed branches and trees on local roads. Strong crosswinds were expected to make driving difficult on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Gale-force conditions were likely in the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel and high surf was expected to pound the Central Coast through Sunday night.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures near 70 with overnight lows in the low 40s. Similar conditions are expected over the next few days, but weather officials said computer models are indicating that strong santa ana winds are likely to develop by Thursday.

