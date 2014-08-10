Slight Chance of Mountain Thunderstorms in Monday Forecast

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast is not likely to see a drop of rain Monday but there’s enough monsoonal moisture in the air that a slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the mountains.

Late Sunday, the sound of distant thunder could be heard occasionally from Ventura County.

The National Weather Service said Monday’s South Coast forecast calls for morning low clouds and fog giving way to partly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s.

Beginning on Tuesday and lasting through the weekend, the weather service said sunshine should burn through the overcast conditions by midday.

