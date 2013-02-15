‘Gorgeous’ Weekend but Rain on Horizon

Although rain is expected early next week, Santa Barbara County residents can look forward to beautiful weekend weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s. Saturday night is expected to be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 40s.

“It should be gorgeous Saturday,” said Stuart Seto, weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The Santa Barbara Airport recorded a high of 80 degrees Friday, six degrees below the record for the date of 86.

The weather should remain pleasant throughout the weekend, with showers moving in Monday night, Seto said.

“We have a low-pressure system approaching us,” he said. “By Monday night, we’re looking for the beginning of showers.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will move through the region, bringing an 80-percent chance of rain.

“We will have lingering showers all the way through Friday,” Seto said.

Snow levels could drop as low as 2,000 feet Tuesday night, which could create hazardous driving conditions in mountain areas.

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles and surrounding highways could close as a result Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters warned. Highway 101 along the South Coast could see an increase in traffic as a result.

The storm system also is expected to bring thunderstorms, which can produce small hail and gusty winds, and could even produce waterspouts off the coast, Seto said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.