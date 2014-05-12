Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Record Heat in 80s and 90s Expected to Scorch Santa Barbara County through Thursday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 12, 2014 | 12:10 a.m.

A building high-pressure system is expected to send temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s through Thursday, with triple-digit heat possible in Santa Barbara County’s backcountry.

Although the most severe conditions are likely to be felt in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the National Weather Service warned that the hot weather, single-digit humidity and persistent winds will keep Santa Barbara County in extreme wildfire danger through the weekend.

Given what’s ahead, Monday’s forecast of daytime temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s might seem rather moderate.

Beginning on Tuesday, however, the weather service said temperatures should begin climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Record heat is possible Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures could reach the upper 90s. Warmer coastal, foothill and valley areas may get temperatures in the 100s both days, the weather service said.

The heat wave is expected to break Friday, with daytime temperatures sliding back into the mid-70s to low 80s along the coast and in the upper 80s in the foothills.

The weekend forecast calls for mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities recommend that locals drink plenty of nonalcoholic fluids, dress in lightweight clothing and be careful with physical exertion, especially on foothill trails.

The elderly, children and pets are particularly vulnerable, and officials issued a reminder that temperatures inside vehicles can quickly rise to life-threatening levels, even if windows are partially open. Bottom line: Do not leave children and pets unattended, even for what you think is a short time.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

