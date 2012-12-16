Scattered Rain Expected through Midweek with Gale-Force Winds Possible in the Santa Barbara Channel

More rain is in the forecast this week as a series of storms makes its way through Santa Barbara County. Gale-force winds are possible in the Santa Barbara Channel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a cool and unsettled pattern of weather will prevail across the region through midweek. The South Coast has a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday’s probability of rain rises to 70 percent, forecasters say.

Daytime temperatures are only expected in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Beginning on Wednesday, sunshine is expected to return to the area, with daytime temperatures climbing to the mid-60s.

The weather service warned that the Santa Barbara Channel and the Central Coast are likely to experience gale-force winds Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters say the winds could generate large and very steep and hazardous seas near shore.

Snow levels from the new storms generally will be between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, forecasters said, although locally the snow level could fall as low as 3,500 feet.

The snow could affect Interstate 5 road conditions on the Grapevine through the Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles, which may mean heavier traffic on Highway 101 through Santa Barbara.

