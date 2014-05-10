Strong Gusty Winds in Weekend Forecast with a Week of Heat On Its Way

Gusty winds will be spending the weekend on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday. Gale-force winds are expected in the Santa Barbara Channel.

By Monday, meanwhile, a building heat wave is forecast to send daytime temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s through Thursday. The hot weather, single-digit humidity and persistent winds will keep wildfire danger elevated through the week, the weather service said.

Early Saturday, parts of the South Coast were experiencing 20 to 35 mph winds with gusts to 50 mph. After a brief lull around midday Saturday, the weather service said the winds should intensify Saturday night with gusts up to 55 mph possible below canyons and passes, especially in the Montecito foothills.

Motorists are advised to expect strong crosswinds and to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 101 and Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Gale-force conditions are expected across the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel, and the weather service warned boaters and mariners to be prepared for hazardous seas. Rip currents and high surf are forecast for area beaches through Sunday morning, especially around low tide.

The weather service said Saturday and Sunday will see clear skies with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

On Monday, daytime temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s and 80s, with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s likely Tuesday through at least Thursday.

