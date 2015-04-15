Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals to Host Grand Opening Celebration

Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals will host its grand opening celebration from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 25 in its upper State Street center.

The event marks the relocation of four individual businesses — each with a commitment to natural, holistic practices — under one roof.

Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals represent an exciting new trend in the health industry, offering a safe haven and welcoming environment to those searching for alternatives to conventional therapies. In all, the four businesses offer an impressive array of more than 30 natural approaches to optimal wellness and beauty.

As individuals, Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals exists as an invitation to achieve optimal wellness, vitality and life expression through relaxation, detoxification, lifestyle choices and natural approaches to inner and outer beauty and healing.

“Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals is thrilled to showcase and celebrate our new space,” Stephanie Badasci said. “We are so excited to work together creating a center that speaks to the evolving health and wellness needs of our community and world.”

Life Vessel Santa Barbara (LVSB), owned by Becky Witt and Badasci, features the Life Vessel, a patented, FDA-cleared device that uses the frequencies and vibrations of sound and light to create a natural state of relaxation and balance. Elegant in its simplicity, clients recline comfortably in the resonant chamber and allow the body’s energies to interact with the frequencies introduced by the Life Vessel. Studies show that time spent in the Life Vessel harmonizes the autonomic nervous system for effective stress reduction, detoxification and pain management.

With the Life Vessel as the central focus, LVSB offers many other services as excellent adjuncts to health maintenance, personal growth and increased creativity: far infrared sauna; ion detox footbath; EVOX, a software that promotes emotional well-being; and SoulCollage, a creative process of self discovery and expression. Badasci also does consultations using Brain Gym, which uses targeted movements to engage the brain and improve cognitive abilities, and Witt uses Santa Barbara Flower Essences which balance and stabilize the body’s electrical system, increasing the efficacy of all other healing modalities.

Hands of Soleil, owned by Michelle Soleil, a licensed massage therapist and colon hydro-therapist, offers several types of massage, scrubs, wraps and both the open and closed systems of colon hydrotherapy. Soleil’s Angel of Water, an open-system hydrotherapy machine, is offered exclusively at the Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals center.

The Wellness M.D., owned by Dr. Mark Butterfield, focuses on functional nutrition and holistic wellness, with an emphasis on chronic symptom reversal and prevention. On a background of conventional medical training, Dr. Butterfield applies a root-cause-based approach to chronic health issues, bringing solutions for those with sleep, weight, inflammation, digestion, mood & energy problems. He offers comprehensive consultations & programs that utilize the body’s own rejuvenative processes along with the healing power of natural products, so that people may have full enjoyment, ease & productivity in their lives, and remain fully well and vital with increasing age.

Forever Beautiful Spa, owned by Stephanie Gombrelli, offers effective, cutting-edge and all-natural alternatives to Botox, lasers, fillers and facelifts. Stephanie’s treatments include beyond organic skincare, collagen induction therapy, facelift exercise lessons, better-than-mascara eyelash extensions and much more.

The April 25 grand opening celebration at Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals (3015 State St.) provides an excellent opportunity to explore revolutionary means of achieving wellness and balance. The public is welcome to participate in a fun afternoon of great, healthy food and drink, live music, brief informative talks and special Grand Opening offers.

— Stephanie Gombrelli owns Forever Beautiful Spa at Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals.