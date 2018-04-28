White Fire Now at 1,858 Acres, 80% Contained

Winds still a factor as more than 600 personnel battle the blaze burning along the Upper Santa Ynez River

Using a coordinated attack from the ground and the air, firefighters made major progress Tuesday in taming a wind-driven wildfire in the Santa Barbara backcountry that had threatened homes and forced evacuations the day before.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the White Firing burning along the Upper Santa Ynez River had charred 1,858 acres and was 80-percent contained, fire officials said.

Officials said over 2,000 acres had burned as of Tuesday evening, but issued a lower number on Wednesday, saying the decrease was due to better mapping.

Residents who had been evacuated began returning to their homes Tuesday night.

Existing fire lines were not being threatened, but northeast winds were pushing smoke toward Santa Barbara and the South Coast, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday afternoon.

More than 600 personnel remained assigned to the fire, which started Monday afternoon at the White Rock day-use area along Paradise Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is the lead agency for the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Many crews worked late into the night Monday, got little sleep, and headed back out to the fire lines Tuesday morning.

“They’re running on a little fatigue now,” one official said earlier in the day.

Cal Fire and all fire departments within Santa Barbara County were assisting with the fire.

Officials said they expect the winds to be slightly stronger Tuesday night than they were Monday, but believe there will be similar fire behavior.

The air support, helicopters and air tankers cannot fly at night.

Hand crews were working along the Paradise Road canyon, spraying water-foam mixtures onto the smoking trees and brush, while strike teams worked far into the backcountry, climbing ridges nearer the active flames.

Helicopters were making water drops throughout the day Tuesday, with six air tankers joining the fight in early afternoon.

Authorities were keeping both eyes on the weather, since a change in the wind could push the fire toward more populated areas. For now, it’s entirely contained within the Los Padres National Forest.

Forecasters expected higher humidity levels and slightly lower temperatures on Tuesday, which helped in the firefight, but crews on the ground were worried about getting containment before the hotter weather going into the weekend.

A high-wind advisory issued for Santa Barbara County remained in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday, which will also be a factor.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality warning for the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley due to the smoke levels.

As flames ripped through the Paradise Road canyon Monday afternoon, authorities evacuated an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 campers from the area, which is within the Los Padres National Forest, and residents who live along the road.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced residents at the Wake Center Monday night, but residents were to be allowed back into their homes by 6 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Manny Madrigal said.

Los Prietos Boys Camp was evacuated as well, and the juvenile offenders staying there were transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

There have been reports that the fire was sparked by someone dumping out hot coals at the White Rock Day Use Area, but that could not be confirmed.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

A Forest Service Hotshots barracks at the Los Prietos Ranger Station compound was damaged by fire, U.S. Forest Service Andrew Madsen said, but was not a total loss.

Two vehicles also were reported burned.

Structure-protection teams were in place to guard the various cabins and homes in the area, Madsen said.

Some 50 structures were threatened by the fire at one point, but that danger appears to have passed, officials said.

Their operational plan is to keep the fire north of Paradise Road, south of Romero Camuesa Road, west of Mono Creek and east of Red Rock Canyon, officials said.

