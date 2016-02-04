Santa Barbara Wildlife Advocates to Protest Trophy Hunting

A group of concerned animal advocates organized by Go Vegan Santa Barbara on behalf of the nonprofit CompassionWorks International (CWI) will converge on the corner of State Street and Victoria to educate the public about trophy hunting at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016.

The rally coincides with the annual conference of Safari Club International (SCI), a pro-trophy hunting organization, which is being held in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay.

Individuals from all over the country will come together to protest the SCI convention and shine a light on the brutal and immoral practice of trophy hunting.

The Santa Barbara event is part of the Worldwide Rally For Cecil, an anti-trophy hunting campaign that is being held in over 30 cities across 18 states and 6 countries including Ireland, Australia, Colombia and Serbia.

The Worldwide Rally For Cecil is named for and held in honor of Cecil the lion, a protected and collared lion who was lured out of a national park and mercilessly shot with a bow by a Minnesota-based dentist last summer.

Cecil was then stalked for 40 hours while injured and bleeding before being killed with a rifle and beheaded. His death created a worldwide outrage.

“We believe it is important to expose the truth about what trophy hunting is,” says Carrie LeBlanc, executive director of CWI. “The senseless killing of wildlife with the intent to cut off their heads or other body parts for exhibition as trophies or to 'gain points' on some sadistic scorecard is NOT a sport. It is the pointless and selfish killing of another being, including endangered species, for entertainment and vanity.”

Following the death of Cecil last summer, there has been a growing movement to end the ability for trophy hunters to import their kills into the U.S.

Several airlines — including American Airlines, Delta and United — have all taken steps to prohibit the transporting of animal parts into the U.S.

In December 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reclassified African lions under the Endangered Species Act, which will greatly curb the ability of trophy hunters to import the body parts of trophy-hunted animals into the U.S.

CompassionWorks International and the Worldwide Rally For Cecil also support the CECIL (Conserving Ecosystems by Ceasing the Importation of Large Animal Trophies) Act, which would extend the import- and export-related provision of the Endangered Species Act to all species proposed for listing as threatened or endangered under that Act.

As our populations of wild animals decline around the world, responsible conservation and anti-poaching efforts must be immediately enacted in order to save our precious elephants, lions, tigers and other wild beings.

All like-minded individuals are invited to join the peaceful, educational demonstration. More information can be found here.

Visit www.cwint.org/rallyforcecil for more information on CWI and the Worldwide Rally For Cecil.

CompassionWorks International is a nonprofit animal advocacy organization dedicated to creating a more compassionate world for all beings based in Henderson, Nev.

— Dawn Gregory represents Go Vegan Santa Barbara and CompassionWorks International.