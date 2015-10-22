Santa Barbara Will Host Mountaintop Finish at La Cumbre Peak For Amgen Tour of California in 2016

Advice

Santa Barbara County will host a mountaintop finish on La Cumbre Peak for Stage 3 of the 2016 Amgen Tour of California, race organizers announced Thursday.

The long bike ride May 15-22 will be a trek from San Diego to Sacramento.

Stage 3 will start in Thousand Oaks May 17 and end in southern Santa Barbara County.

It will be the first-ever mountaintop finish on Gibraltar Road, something cyclists and fans have been asking for, organizers said. Road conditions have finally made this possible, they noted in a press conference.

“Santa Barbara County is excited to host Stage 3 and cheer on the racers as they make the iconic Gibraltar Road climb and cross the finish line at La Cumbre Peak,” said Janet Wolf, Second District County Supervisor.

“The Tour of California is one of the most important races in the UCI America Tour, and it is an honor for Santa Barbara County to host one of the most rigorous stages of the race."

Santa Barbara has hosted Amgen racers six times already, including a waterfront start this year and a beachfront finish on Cabrillo Boulevard in 2014.

The host cities and stages for the 2016 race are:

Stage 1 – San Diego, May 15

Stage 2 – South Pasadena to Santa Clarita, May 16

Stage 3 – Thousand Oaks to Santa Barbara County, May 17

Stage 4 – Morro Bay to Monterey County, May 18

Stage 5 – Lodi to South Lake Tahoe, May 19

Stage 6 – Folsom Individual Time Trial & Women’s Team Time Trial, May 20

Stage 7 – Santa Rosa, May 21

Stage 8 – Sacramento, May 22

