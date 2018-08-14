Santa Barbara Will Rack Up Yards, Points With Experienced Playmakers

The football will be flying at Santa Barbara High games this fall.
Quarterback Frankie Gamberdella enters his senior year after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. And, he has talented receivers Jackson Gonzales and Dakota Hill returning to the lineup.
The passing game also received a boost with the addition of former record-setting Santa Barbara quarterback John Uribe to head coach J.T. Stone’s staff.
Seniors Bobby Estrada and Andrew Perez lead an improved offensive line.
“I think we will have one our better lines this year,” Stone told Noozhawk.
That should raise the level of the running game and give the Dons more balance on offense.
Seniors Jeremiah Phillips and Jacob Forney return at running back. Sophomore Ty Montgomery figures to get plenty of carries, too.
“I feel like we have a solid team coming back,” Stone said. “We have a lot of returners in key positions. We still have youth throughout the team. We’ve got a lot of sophomores who we’re asking to come in and make some plays for us this year.”
Longtime local coach Ralph Molina returns to the staff as defensive coordinator.
“The kids respect him,” Stone said of Molina. “He has brought so much to the table.”
The secondary is solid with Forney, an all-league first-team player at strong safety, and Hill at defensive back. Sahid Pincheria and Steven Lara return at linebacker and Phillips is back at defensive end, where he earned second-team all-league honors last season.
Sophomore Noah Woods and senior Fabian DeLeon will be impact players on the defensive line.
Stone is excited about his team and playing in the new six-team Channel League with newcomers Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez.
“We have the opportunity to be a decent football this year,” he said. “We just got to learn how to finish a ballgame.”
Santa Barbara High Dons
Coach: J.T. Stone
League: Channel
CIF Playoff Division: 7
Strength: Return several starters in key positions, including quarterback and wide receiver
Last Season’s Overall Record: 5-5, missed the playoffs
Last Season’s League Record: 2-2 in Channel League
Top Returning Players or Athletes
Frankie Gamberdella — Senior, Quarterback, 6-0, 160: As a junior, he threw for 2,879 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his passes; named first-team All Channel League
Jeremiah Phillips — Senior, Running Back/Defensive End, 6-2, 205: Shined on defense last season
Jacob Forney — Senior, Strong Safety/Running Back, 5-10, 185: One of the team’s leading tacklers last year, earned first-team all-league honors
Bobby Estrada —Senior, Offensive Line, 6-0, 290: Size, experience will be big plus on offensive line
Andrew Perez — Senior, Offensive Line, 6-0, 240: Another key player on offensive line
Sahid Pincheria — Senior, Linebacker, 5-9, 185: An important part of the defensive unit
Jackson Gonzales — Junior, Wide Receiver/DB, 5-10, 165: Fearless pass catcher; second-team all-league pick
Dakota Hill — Junior, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver, 5-10, 160: Second-team selection on defense as a sophomore
Steven Lara — Junior, Linebacker, 5-10, 208: Played on varsity as a sophomore
Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact
Deacon Hill — Sophomore, Quarterback, 6-3, 210
Moki Nacario — Junior, Wide Receiver
Jake Knecht — Sophomore, Wide Receiver
Johnny Valencia — Junior, Linebacker
Noah Woods — Sophomore, Defensive Tackle, 6-0, 260
Chase Kamin — Junior, Offensive Line
Players Receiving Recruiting Interest
Frankie Gamberdella
Deacon Hill
Jeremiah Phillips
Outstanding Scholar-Athletes
Frankie Gamberdella
Liam Tormey, Junior, Free Safety
Jackson Gonzales
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.