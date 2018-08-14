Santa Barbara Will Rack Up Yards, Points With Experienced Playmakers

Prep Football Preview

Dons quarterback Frankie Gamberdella returns after passing for nearly 3,000 yards, 24 TDs as a junior

The football will be flying at Santa Barbara High games this fall.

Quarterback Frankie Gamberdella enters his senior year after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. And, he has talented receivers Jackson Gonzales and Dakota Hill returning to the lineup.

The passing game also received a boost with the addition of former record-setting Santa Barbara quarterback John Uribe to head coach J.T. Stone’s staff.

Seniors Bobby Estrada and Andrew Perez lead an improved offensive line.

“I think we will have one our better lines this year,” Stone told Noozhawk.

That should raise the level of the running game and give the Dons more balance on offense.

Seniors Jeremiah Phillips and Jacob Forney return at running back. Sophomore Ty Montgomery figures to get plenty of carries, too.

“I feel like we have a solid team coming back,” Stone said. “We have a lot of returners in key positions. We still have youth throughout the team. We’ve got a lot of sophomores who we’re asking to come in and make some plays for us this year.”

Longtime local coach Ralph Molina returns to the staff as defensive coordinator.

“The kids respect him,” Stone said of Molina. “He has brought so much to the table.”

The secondary is solid with Forney, an all-league first-team player at strong safety, and Hill at defensive back. Sahid Pincheria and Steven Lara return at linebacker and Phillips is back at defensive end, where he earned second-team all-league honors last season.

Sophomore Noah Woods and senior Fabian DeLeon will be impact players on the defensive line.

Stone is excited about his team and playing in the new six-team Channel League with newcomers Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez.

“We have the opportunity to be a decent football this year,” he said. “We just got to learn how to finish a ballgame.”

Santa Barbara High Dons

Coach: J.T. Stone

League: Channel

CIF Playoff Division: 7

Strength: Return several starters in key positions, including quarterback and wide receiver

Last Season’s Overall Record: 5-5, missed the playoffs

Last Season’s League Record: 2-2 in Channel League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Frankie Gamberdella — Senior, Quarterback, 6-0, 160: As a junior, he threw for 2,879 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his passes; named first-team All Channel League

Jeremiah Phillips — Senior, Running Back/Defensive End, 6-2, 205: Shined on defense last season

Jacob Forney — Senior, Strong Safety/Running Back, 5-10, 185: One of the team’s leading tacklers last year, earned first-team all-league honors

Bobby Estrada —Senior, Offensive Line, 6-0, 290: Size, experience will be big plus on offensive line

Andrew Perez — Senior, Offensive Line, 6-0, 240: Another key player on offensive line

Sahid Pincheria — Senior, Linebacker, 5-9, 185: An important part of the defensive unit

Jackson Gonzales — Junior, Wide Receiver/DB, 5-10, 165: Fearless pass catcher; second-team all-league pick

Dakota Hill — Junior, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver, 5-10, 160: Second-team selection on defense as a sophomore

Steven Lara — Junior, Linebacker, 5-10, 208: Played on varsity as a sophomore

Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact

Deacon Hill — Sophomore, Quarterback, 6-3, 210

Moki Nacario — Junior, Wide Receiver

Jake Knecht — Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Johnny Valencia — Junior, Linebacker

Noah Woods — Sophomore, Defensive Tackle, 6-0, 260

Chase Kamin — Junior, Offensive Line

Players Receiving Recruiting Interest

Frankie Gamberdella

Deacon Hill

Jeremiah Phillips

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Frankie Gamberdella

Liam Tormey, Junior, Free Safety

Jackson Gonzales

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.