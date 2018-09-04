Tuesday, September 4 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Football

Santa Barbara Will Take No. 1 CIF Ranking Into St. Bonaventure

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 4, 2018 | 4:32 p.m.

Three straight wins has vaulted the Santa Barbara High football team to the top of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 rankings this week.

The Dons won their third straight with a 54-3 rout at Channel Islands last Friday. They've also beaten Buena and Ventura.

This Friday, they'll face their toughest test of the season, taking on St. Bonaventure at Ventura College. The Seraphs (2-1) are ranked ninth in Division 4. Two weeks ago they knocked off Bishop Diego, which entered the game as the No. 1 team in Division 4. Last week, they were smothered by Division 10 third-ranked Highland 38-6.

Lompoc is ranked No. 8 in Division 3 following its impressive 36-10 win over Bishop Diego last Friday. This week, the Braves face rival Arroyo Grande in their home opener. Arroyo Grande, which now competes in the CIF Central Section, is 2-1 after beating Bakersfield-Independence, 28-14, last week. 

Carpinteria, 2-1, remained No. 3 in Division 12. The Warriors play host to Viewpoint (1-2) in their last game before the start of the new seven-team Citrus Coast League

CIF RANKINGS WITH LOCAL TEAMS

DIVISION 7

1  Santa Barbara

2  Warren

3  San Jacinto

4  Culver City

5  Crescenta Valley

6  Grand Terrace

7  Pacifica/GG

8  Millikan

9  Northview

10  Notre Dame

DIVISION 3

1  Cajon

2  Moorpark

3  Capistrano Valley

4  Etiwanda

5  Citrus Hill

6  Roosevelt

7  Santiago

8  Lompoc

9  Paraclete

10  Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 12

1 Linfield Christian

2 Bellflower

3 Carpinteria

4 Rio Hondo

5 Arrowhead Christian

6 Tahquitz

7 Santa Clarita Christian

8 Rowland

9 Ramona

10 Xavier Prep

