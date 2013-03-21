Wind Advisory Extended Through 9 p.m. Friday

Breezy conditions are likely Thursday into the weekend, with some gusts to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas.

Sustained north winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with some higher readings.

The advisory is set to last through 9 p.m. Friday.

Motorists on Highway 101 and Highway 154 are being urged to use extra caution, with forecasters warning about the possibility of downed tree branches and power lines.

Winds should subside by the weekend, forecasters say, with highs near 70 through the period, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Mostly clear skies are expected through Tuesday.

