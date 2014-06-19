Swirl, Sip & Savor at Santa Barbara Wine Festival

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival, one of the most notable wine festivals on the Central Coast, brings together 50 of the best local wineries and 30 amazing food vendors for a few hours on Saturday, June 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to help fundraise for the museum’s exhibits and science education programs.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon under majestic oak trees tasting a variety of wines complemented with savory and sweet delectable delights from local chefs, caterers, bakers and restaurateurs.

Guests will also have an opportunity to meet and chat with the winemakers, and learn about the vineyard’s history, the work of winemaking and their personal stories.

Participating wineries include:



Alexander & Wayne

Alma Rosa

Andrew Murray Vineyards

Area 5.1

Au Bon Climat

Avelina Wine Company

Babcock Winery

Beckmen Vineyards

Bedford Winery

Blair Fox

Brander Vineyard

Brewer-Clifton

Byron

Cambria

Cargasacchi

Carr Vineyards and Winery

Cold Heaven

CORE

Daniel Gehrs Wines

Dierberg & Star Lane Estate Vineyard

Epiphany Cellars

Feliz Noche

Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard

Fiddlehead Cellars

Firestone Vineyard

Flying Goat Cellars

Foxen

Grassini Family Vineyards

Jaffurs Wine Cellars

Kalyra

Ken Brown Wines

Kenneth Volk Vineyards

Koehler Winery

Kunin

Larner Wines and General Store

Margerum Wine Company

Martian Ranch

Melville

Mosby Winery & Vineyard

Municipal Winemakers

Oreana

Palmina

Qupé

Rancho Sisquoc Winery

Refugio Ranch

Roblar

Sagebrush Annie's

Santa Barbara Winery Silver Wines

Sunstone Winery

Tablas Creek

Tercero Wines

The Winehound

Toucan Wines

Transcendence Wines Vogelzang

Westerly Wines

Whitcraft Winery

Zaca Mesa

Participating vendors include:

Bridge Brand Chocolate

Brophy Bros.

Ca’ Dario

Casitas Valley Creamery

C’est Cheese

Coveted Cakery

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Creative Services Catering

Finch and Fork Restaurant

Freezer Monkey

Georgia’s Smokehouse

Il Fustino

Jessica Foster Confections

La Mousse

La Paloma Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Cook Better/Live Better

Marmalade Café

Michael’s Catering

Omni Catering

Pacific Pickle Works

Panera Bread

Renaud’s Patisserie and Bakery

Rock Rose Provisions

SBCC Culinary Arts

Sorisso Italiano

State and Fig

Stone House Restaurant

The Berry Man

The Shop

Via Maestra 42

Whole Foods Market: Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is a ticketless event where guests 21 and older may purchase admission on the museum’s website by clicking here and present a valid identification for admittance. Guests without valid identification will not gain access to the Wine Festival. Admission purchased on Friday, June 27 prior to 5 p.m. is $70 for museum members and $95 for nonmembers. If available, admission may also be purchased the day of the Wine Festival for $105.

Proceeds from the Wine Festival help support the museum’s exhibits, like the beloved Butterflies Alive! and the special summertime exhibit Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl: Home Sweet Home, as well as community education programs like the school field trips for 20,000 school children, the Quasars to Sea Stars teen program, and the monthly Science Pubs for adults.

Guests in attendance are also invited to participate in the “Every Cork Wins” raffle, where participants are guaranteed to win a prize. Donate $30 for a chance to pull a cork, and every cork wins a prize with an average retail cost of $50. Prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, bottles of wine, a museum membership, or tickets to next year’s Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival offers a Designated Driver Program that offers guests accompanying at least one paid ticket holder and who have agreed to the guidelines of the program are granted complimentary admittance to the Wine Festival. Designated drivers will wear a badge to signify “No Alcohol” and will not receive a tasting glass.

Free parking with free shuttle service to and from the festival are available from three offsite parking lots. For guests who prefer to park in the museum lot, a limited number of parking passes are available online for $20. Other alternative transportation includes walking, taking a taxi or riding the local MTD Bus Line 22.

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is sponsored by The Berry Man Inc., Town & Country Rentals, Mission Wealth Management, Riviera Insurance Services and Whole Foods Market: Santa Barbara.

For more information and to purchase admission for the Santa Barbara Wine Festival, please click here.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.