Swirl, Sip & Savor at Santa Barbara Wine Festival

By Valeria Velasco for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | June 19, 2014 | 8:54 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival, one of the most notable wine festivals on the Central Coast, brings together 50 of the best local wineries and 30 amazing food vendors for a few hours on Saturday, June 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to help fundraise for the museum’s exhibits and science education programs.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon under majestic oak trees tasting a variety of wines complemented with savory and sweet delectable delights from local chefs, caterers, bakers and restaurateurs.

Guests will also have an opportunity to meet and chat with the winemakers, and learn about the vineyard’s history, the work of winemaking and their personal stories.

Participating wineries include:

Alexander & Wayne
Alma Rosa
Andrew Murray Vineyards
Area 5.1
Au Bon Climat
Avelina Wine Company
Babcock Winery
Beckmen Vineyards
Bedford Winery
Blair Fox
Brander Vineyard
Brewer-Clifton
Byron
Cambria
Cargasacchi
Carr Vineyards and Winery
Cold Heaven
CORE
Daniel Gehrs Wines
Dierberg & Star Lane Estate Vineyard
Epiphany Cellars
Feliz Noche
Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard
Fiddlehead Cellars
Firestone Vineyard
Flying Goat Cellars
Foxen
Grassini Family Vineyards
Jaffurs Wine Cellars
Kalyra
Ken Brown Wines
Kenneth Volk Vineyards
Koehler Winery
Kunin
Larner Wines and General Store
Margerum Wine Company
Martian Ranch
Melville
Mosby Winery & Vineyard
Municipal Winemakers
Oreana
Palmina
Qupé
Rancho Sisquoc Winery
Refugio Ranch
Roblar
Sagebrush Annie's
Santa Barbara Winery Silver Wines
Sunstone Winery
Tablas Creek
Tercero Wines
The Winehound
Toucan Wines
Transcendence Wines Vogelzang
Westerly Wines
Whitcraft Winery
Zaca Mesa

Participating vendors include:

Bridge Brand Chocolate
Brophy Bros.
Ca’ Dario
Casitas Valley Creamery
C’est Cheese
Coveted Cakery
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Creative Services Catering
Finch and Fork Restaurant
Freezer Monkey
Georgia’s Smokehouse
Il Fustino
Jessica Foster Confections
La Mousse
La Paloma Restaurant and Tequila Bar
Cook Better/Live Better
Marmalade Café
Michael’s Catering
Omni Catering
Pacific Pickle Works
Panera Bread
Renaud’s Patisserie and Bakery 
Rock Rose Provisions
SBCC Culinary Arts
Sorisso Italiano
State and Fig            
Stone  House Restaurant
The Berry Man
The Shop
Via Maestra 42
Whole Foods Market: Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is a ticketless event where guests 21 and older may purchase admission on the museum’s website by clicking here and present a valid identification for admittance. Guests without valid identification will not gain access to the Wine Festival. Admission purchased on Friday, June 27 prior to 5 p.m. is $70 for museum members and $95 for nonmembers. If available, admission may also be purchased the day of the Wine Festival for $105.

Proceeds from the Wine Festival help support the museum’s exhibits, like the beloved Butterflies Alive! and the special summertime exhibit Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl: Home Sweet Home, as well as community education programs like the school field trips for 20,000 school children, the Quasars to Sea Stars teen program, and the monthly Science Pubs for adults.

Guests in attendance are also invited to participate in the “Every Cork Wins” raffle, where participants are guaranteed to win a prize. Donate $30 for a chance to pull a cork, and every cork wins a prize with an average retail cost of $50. Prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, bottles of wine, a museum membership, or tickets to next year’s Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival offers a Designated Driver Program that offers guests accompanying at least one paid ticket holder and who have agreed to the guidelines of the program are granted complimentary admittance to the Wine Festival. Designated drivers will wear a badge to signify “No Alcohol” and will not receive a tasting glass.

Free parking with free shuttle service to and from the festival are available from three offsite parking lots. For guests who prefer to park in the museum lot, a limited number of parking passes are available online for $20. Other alternative transportation includes walking, taking a taxi or riding the local MTD Bus Line 22.

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is sponsored by The Berry Man Inc., Town & Country Rentals, Mission Wealth Management, Riviera Insurance Services and Whole Foods Market: Santa Barbara.

For more information and to purchase admission for the Santa Barbara Wine Festival, please click here.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

