Santa Barbara Wine Festival Raises a Glass to Museum of Natural History

Hundreds of attendees sip and savor at the 29th annual event, with new features served up in honor of the museum's 100th birthday

A capacity crowd of 800 wine aficionados and foodies enjoyed an afternoon of tasting under towering tree canopies along Mission Creek as some of the best wineries and eateries on the Central Coast gathered at the 29th annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival, hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Puesta Del Sol Road.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the museum’s exhibits and educational programs.

Guests savored a variety of wines from 75 wineries complemented by tasty hors d'oeuvres, small plates and desserts from famed local restaurants, farm-to-table caterers and other top-shelf food purveyors.

In celebration of the museum’s 100th birthday this year, festival organizers added a couple of new event features. “Sparkling Way” was created as a pathway (by the fabulous Butterfly Pavilion) to a special area dedicated to booths serving sparkling wines. It was the perfect opportunity to raise a glass in celebration of the 100th birthday of the well-loved museum!

Another new side event was the VIP Redwood Lounge, which sold out quickly. VIP ticket-holders were able to enter the festival an hour early and enjoy private tastings with world-renowned winemakers Paul Lato and Morgan Clendenen, along with savory bites from Chef Pete Clements. The lounge offered access to intimate seating and complimentary chair massages.

Spotted in the Redwood Lounge was Museum of Natural History board president Bobbie Kinnear, who told Noozhawk, “This is such a popular special event at the Museum of Natural History, just one of our many activities at this wonderful organization.”

Nearby was Luke Swetland, museum president and CEO, who was busy explaining the significance of the “A T.Rex Named Sue” exhibit, which visitors walked by on their way into the festival. Sue is the largest, most complete and best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered. The spectacular 42-foot-high, full-size skeleton cast of the dinosaur is the centerpiece of the exhibition in the Fleishmann Auditorium, which is attracting record crowds this summer.

Food purveyors included Brophy Bros., Ca' Dario Pizzeria, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Country Meat Market & Catering, Duo, Farmer Boy Restaurant, Finch & Fork, Freezer Monkeys, Il Fustino, Industrial Eats, La Mousse, Le Sorelle, Michael’s Catering, The Berry Man, Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch and Via Maestra, as well as Pure Order Brewery (artisan beer).

Sponsors were Deckers Brands, Union Bank, The Berry Man, Mission Wealth, the Mission Canyon Association, Classic Party Rentals, Riviera Insurance Services, Schipper Construction, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, DD Ford Construction, DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara and Canterbury Consulting, and media sponsors Noozhawk, KEYT 3, K-LITE 101.7, 99.9 KTYD, AM 990 KTMS, the Santa Barbara News-Press and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Just a few of the more than 70 wineries included Alexander & Wayne, Oreana, Daniel Gehrs, Byron Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Benchmark Wine Group, Au Bon Climat, Rancho Sisquoc, William James, Falcone Family Vineyards, Toucan, Beckmen Vineyards, Brander and many more.

“I was one of the very first vintners to pour at this festival decades ago! It is one of my favorite events," said Jim Clendenen, founder of Au Bon Climat. "I am happy to be here today with my daughter Isabelle and to pour my wine named Isabelle.

Organization events manager Meridith Moore said, “The Santa Barbara Wine Festival began here 29 years ago, the first of its kind on the Central Coast. It remains a favorite of the purveyors and guests alike, tasting along the beautiful banks of Mission Creek.”

Founded in 1916, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reconnects more than 100,000 people each year (including 6,000 members) to nature indoors and outdoors. Uniquely nestled in nature, the museum is located along Mission Creek in the Mission Canyon area.

The museum features 10 indoor exhibit halls focusing on regional natural history, including astronomy, birds, insects, geology, mammals, marine life, paleontology, plant life and the Chumash Indians. Also, the museum is home to the only full-dome planetarium on the Central Coast, a research library and the John & Peggy Maximus Art Gallery.

The museum’s outdoor nature experience continues at its Sea Center on historic Stearns Wharf. The Sea Center offers visitors a window to ocean life in the Santa Barbara Channel through its interactive exhibits and close-up, hands-on encounters with sea creatures.

