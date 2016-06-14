Santa Barbara Wine Festival to Return for 29th Year

Wine

Enjoy an afternoon of tasting under the oak trees along Mission Creek as the best wineries of the Central Coast congregate at the 29th annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival, hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2016.

Guests will sip, swirl and savor a variety of wines from 75 wineries complemented by tasty hors d’oeuvres and desserts from famed local restaurants, farm-to-table caterers and other top-shelf food purveyors.

In celebration of the museum’s 100th birthday, this year the event will feature Sparkling Way, a special area dedicated to sparkling wines and the perfect opportunity to raise a glass to the occasion.

Also new to the event this year is the VIP Redwood Lounge. VIP ticket holders will be able to enter the festival one hour early and enjoy a private tasting before everyone else arrives.

Winemakers Paul Lato and Morgan Clendenen will be in the VIP Lounge from 1-2 p.m. to pour their world-class wines while Chef Pete Clements offers complimentary bites.

The lounge also will offer access to intimate seating, delectable treats and complimentary chair massages throughout the festival. VIP tickets are $125 for museum members and $150 for non-members.

Guests 21 and older may purchase admission on the museum’s website. All guests must present a valid identification for admittance. Guests without valid identification will not gain access to the Wine Festival.

General admission for museum members is $75 and $100 for non-members. If available, admission may also be purchased at the door the day of the festival for $125 (no VIP available day-of).

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival also offers a Designated Driver Program, where guests accompanying at least one ticket holder who have agreed to the guidelines of the program are granted complimentary admittance to the Wine Festival.

As a Designated Driver, guests will wear a badge to signify “No Alcohol” and will not receive a tasting glass.

Guests in attendance are also invited to participate in the “Every Cork Wins” raffle, which takes place at 3 p.m. For $30, participants can pull a cork and are guaranteed to win a prize worth at least $30, many of which are valued at $50 or more. All proceeds from this event benefit the museum’s exhibits and education programs.

There will be one free offsite parking lot at the Mission with round trip shuttle service to and from the Wine Festival; however, guests are encouraged to walk, taxi, Uber or be dropped off.

Click through for a list of participating wineries and food vendors.

For more information and to purchase admission for the Santa Barbara Wine Festival, please visit www.sbnature.org/winefestival.

— Sherri Frazer is the director of marketing and communications at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.