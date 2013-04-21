Wine Lovers Drink in Fun at Vintners’ Festival

Annual event returns to historic Mission Santa Inés for first time in 30 years

Hundreds turned out at Mission Santa Inés on Saturday for the 2013 Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Festival.

The crowds — returning to the Solvang venue for the first time in 30 years — were treated to offerings from dozens of local wineries and food purveyors.

Many of the wineries also held open houses, providing tours, offering tastes of library wines, and hosting food pairings and entertainment.

Wine lovers will find similar opportunities on Sunday, as the festival comes to a close with more open houses.

The Vintners’ Festival traces its history to 1983, when 17 local wineries organized by Bob Lindquist and Deborah Brown held their first wine-tasting festival on the mission’s front lawn.

Since then, it has grown to become one of the premier food and wine events in the region.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.