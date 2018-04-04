Water Polo
Santa Barbara Wins Channel League Water Polo Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 12, 2017 | 6:54 p.m.
Chase Raisin scored three goals, and the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team won its Channel League opener against visiting Buena on Tuesday, 10-6.
RJ Goligoski and Jacob Castillo each tallied two goals and Adam Kubinyi had a goal and three steals.
The Dons snapped a four-game losing streak and are now 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in league
