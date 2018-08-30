Santa Barbara Wins Girls Golf Match Opener

Melia Haller fired a 2-over par 39 and three other Santa Barbara High golfers shot under 50 to help the Dons defeat Buena 222-229 in their first dual match of the season on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Buena's Addie and Emma Anderson shared medalist honors at even-par 37.
Lizzie Goss carded a 42, Aoife Braverman had a 44 and Allie Womack shoy a 47 for the Dons.
"Aoife is our most improved golfer from last year and birdied hole No. 2," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said.
Haller had birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, Goss birdied No. 5 and Womack parred four of her first five holes.
"It was a great start to the season," said Throop.
Santa Barbara
Melia Haller 39
Lizzie Goss 42
Aoife Braverman 44
Allie Womack 47
Maddie Malmsten 50
Malta Olhiser 55
Buena
Addie Anderson 37 - co-medalist
Emma Anderson 37 - co-medalist
Alli Harwood 43
Mia Jimenez 51
Melia Vallier 61
Maddy Geier 62
