Santa Barbara Wins Girls Golf Match Opener

Golf

Melia Haller fired a 2-over par 39 and three other Santa Barbara High golfers shot under 50 to help the Dons defeat Buena 222-229 in their first dual match of the season on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Buena's Addie and Emma Anderson shared medalist honors at even-par 37.

Lizzie Goss carded a 42, Aoife Braverman had a 44 and Allie Womack shoy a 47 for the Dons.

"Aoife is our most improved golfer from last year and birdied hole No. 2," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said.

Haller had birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, Goss birdied No. 5 and Womack parred four of her first five holes.

"It was a great start to the season," said Throop.

Santa Barbara

Melia Haller 39

Lizzie Goss 42

Aoife Braverman 44

Allie Womack 47

Maddie Malmsten 50

Malta Olhiser 55

Buena

Addie Anderson 37 - co-medalist

Emma Anderson 37 - co-medalist

Alli Harwood 43

Mia Jimenez 51

Melia Vallier 61

Maddy Geier 62



