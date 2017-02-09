Santa Barbara Wins Girls Water Polo League Finale

Santa Barbara High completed the girls water polo regular season with a 9-4 Channel League victory over Buena on Thursday.
The Dons finish 4-4 in league and in third place behind San Marcos and Dos Pueblos. They'll advance to the CIF Division 1 playoffs next week. The playoff pairings will be announced Saturday.
Anna Hepp and Abby Brummett each scored two goals and Ruby Singh scored her first varsity goal. Juniors Jena Carrisosa and Angel Singh had team-high three steals.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.