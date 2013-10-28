Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara WITI Hosting Talk by Esther Bleuel on ‘Tough Talk Coaching’

By Lorin Burton for the Santa Barbara Chapter of WITI | October 28, 2013 | 2:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of Women in Technology International, an organization that empowers women through technology, leadership and economic education, is pleased to present Esther Bleuel at its Santa Barbara network event from 6 to 9 p.m. this Tuesday in Room 1001 of UCSB’s Engineering Science Building.

Bleuel specializes in resolving specific conflict situations and interpersonal disputes in small to medium-sized businesses and founded Tough Talk Coach to help people learn skills and gain confidence to deal with challenging situations and personalities and to have difficult conversations constructively.

Her unique three-prong method of preparation, implementation and evaluation helps business professionals master communication skills, embrace conflict resolution concepts and implement strategies for preventing and resolving conflict situations that produces results that are truly transformative.

"We are very excited to have Ms. Bleuel present 'Tough Talk Coaching: Experiencing Conflict as an Opportunity' at our one-year anniversary chapter meeting," said Tommie Rae Barnett, president of the Santa Barbara WITI chapter. "The variety of Esther's experience and education gives her a depth of understanding, expertise and insight to help individuals achieve lasting success through the mastery of communication skills in both business and personal situations."

This event is open to both members and non-members of WITI. Click here to register. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers, plus special student rates.

Parking will be made available for a fee of $4 in lots 10 or 11 based on availability. All guests will need to purchase a pass form the kiosk and display the pass on their dashboard. Click here to download a map of the campus.

— Lorin Burton represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of WITI.

 

