Woman, Baby Hurt in Altercation Involving Boyfriend’s Car

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 22, 2013 | 7:28 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman and her baby were injured Tuesday during an altercation that led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man on felony charges, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to what originally was reported as a hit-and-run traffic accident on the 300 block of North Soledad Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Investigation revealed that the woman and her 13-month-old son were hurt when her boyfriend — Heriberto Santillan Munoz — was fleeing the scene in a Nissan Altima, Harwood said.

The argument began inside the woman’s residence, Harwood said, and continued as the couple moved outside, with the child in the woman’s arms.

After Munoz got into the car, the woman, whose name was not released, reached into the driver’s seat window, at which point Munoz started the vehicle and began to drive away, Harwood said.

The woman, still holding the baby, was dragged more than 20 feet, Harwood said.

She suffered abrasions to her right shoulder and arm, and the child received a bump on the head.

Paramedics examined both victims, but neither was hospitalized. The child was later taken by his father to be examined by a doctor, Harwood said.

Munoz was identified as the suspect in the incident, and was tracked to an apartment in the 1700 block of San Andres Street.

Officer Chad Hunt found him walking near the apartment at about 12:30 p.m., and took him into custody, Harwood said.

The Altima also was located, and was examined by police crime-scene investigators, Harwood said.

Munoz was charged with domestic battery and child endangerment, both felonies, and misdemeanor petty theft.

The latter charge was related to the alleged theft of the woman’s cell phone, Harwood said.

Munoz was being held at the Santa Barbara police station, and was to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

