Santa Barbara Woman Begins Authorship Journey Following Breast Cancer Ordeal

By Valerie Burns | June 16, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.
Valerie Burns Click to view larger
Valerie Burns (Courtesy photo)

Twenty-one-year Santa Barbara resident Valerie Anne Burns is completing a book inspired by her arduous journey with breast cancer titled, Caution: Mermaid Crossing: A Voyage of an Indomitable Spirit Surviving Challenges in Health and Life.

“Since childhood, when I was living on a tropical island, I have been finding ways to remain in the magic of ethereal beauty as a mermaid does when crossing over to face the demands of life,” said Burns, who is a South Coast makeover specialist for wardrobe image and home décor.

She was diagnosed in July 2013 with a cancerous tumor in both breasts, which showed a genetic disposition. She initially planned to have two surgeries.

However, because of complications of infection and a chronic autoimmune condition, she has had six surgeries to date, resulting in 55 days in the hospital. She plans to have one more surgery in September.

Burns began writing her book before her diagnosis. The first personal essay she wrote was about the one memory she has of her mother who died of breast cancer when Burns was three.

Although she was doing all the right things — had a healthy lifestyle and kept up with her annual check ups — breast cancer entered her life. Coming full circle, Burns is a survivor and writes her book in her mother’s honor.

“The book has been cathartic, with its raw honest words, and finds moments of beauty in even the most painful times,” Burns said. “It will hopefully resonate and be of meaning to others facing what seems to be insurmountable challenge that is often a lonely and isolating journey.”

Her first memoir essay submitted is being published in The Greenwich Village Literary Review from New York.

The piece also was submitted to the Prague Summer Writing Program, which offered her a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to travel to Prague to finish her book. 

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and blessing, reprieve from all-consuming health path,” she said.

Burns is in the process of getting back on her feet, as this kind of a long health journey effects a person on all levels. She’s resurrecting her image and design consultant business, healing and working on her book, which she feels is creating something positive and purposeful on the other side of a traumatizing time.

To finance her trip, Burns is using a crowd-funding campaign. For more information, click here.

