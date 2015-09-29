Santa Barbara Woman Who Went to Prison for Sex with Minor Seeks $7,000-a-Month Spousal Support

Advice

A Santa Barbara woman who admitted sexual misconduct with her son’s teenage friend has served her prison sentence and is now petitioning the court for more than $7,000 a month in spousal support.

Genise Schu was sentenced to six years in prison after her 2010 conviction on seven felony counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor under 16 years of age, and three felony counts of oral copulation with a minor under 18 years of age.

The victim was friends with Schu’s children and regularly slept over at the Schu residence. Schu began having sex with the boy when he was 13, and the encounters continued over the next eight years, from 2001 to 2009.

Schu was paroled in April 2013, lives in Santa Barbara, and has changed her name to Genise Gomez, according to Ralph Wegis, attorney for Schu’s former husband, Don Michael Schu.

A trial on the alimony case was to begin Monday. On Friday, Wegis filed a brief requesting that the court deny Gomez’s request for monthly financial support.

Gomez’s attorney, Bruce Glesby of Griffith & Thornburgh LLP, did not have any comment on the case when reached by Noozhawk on Friday.

Wegis’ brief argues that the woman should not receive spousal support because of her abuse, and states that receiving financial support could enable her to abuse again.

The brief states that Gomez engaged in hundreds of instances of felonious sexual abuse, involving oral sex and sexual intercourse with a minor, her son’s best friend.

Wegis said the minor victim was subject to more than 500 instances of felonious sexual conduct, and that activity took place almost every weekend during the nine-year period.

“She fostered this abuse by providing alcohol and pornography to her minor children and their friends,” the brief states. “In an effort to conceal and continue her child molesting, she engaged in domestic violence against her husband and children.”

The brief also details emotional abuse suffered by Schu’s children, particularly her daughter, who was too afraid for her own safety to disclose the abuse.

“(Gomez) has said, ‘I want the economic lifestyle I had during the time that I was committing these crimes against my own children and children in the community,’” Wegis told Noozhawk on Friday.

Part of Gomez’s sentencing required her to be registered as a sex offender for six years, but Wegis noted that she is not listed on the Megan’s Law website.

Indeed, a search of the database of her name with surnames Gomez and Schu yields no results.

Gomez has already received a $1 million divorce settlement from her former husband, Wegis said.

“We feel it is unjust enrichment and unconscionable,” he said. “She’s a millionaire who wants over $7,000 a month of money ... We think this is exactly what the law doesn’t want to happen.”

