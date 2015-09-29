Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Woman Who Went to Prison for Sex with Minor Seeks $7,000-a-Month Spousal Support

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 29, 2015 | 2:50 p.m.

A Santa Barbara woman who admitted sexual misconduct with her son’s teenage friend has served her prison sentence and is now petitioning the court for more than $7,000 a month in spousal support.

Genise Schu was sentenced to six years in prison after her 2010 conviction on seven felony counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor under 16 years of age, and three felony counts of oral copulation with a minor under 18 years of age.

The victim was friends with Schu’s children and regularly slept over at the Schu residence. Schu began having sex with the boy when he was 13, and the encounters continued over the next eight years, from 2001 to 2009.

Schu was paroled in April 2013, lives in Santa Barbara, and has changed her name to Genise Gomez, according to Ralph Wegis, attorney for Schu’s former husband, Don Michael Schu.

A trial on the alimony case was to begin Monday. On Friday, Wegis filed a brief requesting that the court deny Gomez’s request for monthly financial support.

Gomez’s attorney, Bruce Glesby of Griffith & Thornburgh LLP, did not have any comment on the case when reached by Noozhawk on Friday.

Wegis’ brief argues that the woman should not receive spousal support because of her abuse, and states that receiving financial support could enable her to abuse again.

The brief states that Gomez engaged in hundreds of instances of felonious sexual abuse, involving oral sex and sexual intercourse with a minor, her son’s best friend.

Wegis said the minor victim was subject to more than 500 instances of felonious sexual conduct, and that activity took place almost every weekend during the nine-year period.

“She fostered this abuse by providing alcohol and pornography to her minor children and their friends,” the brief states. “In an effort to conceal and continue her child molesting, she engaged in domestic violence against her husband and children.”

The brief also details emotional abuse suffered by Schu’s children, particularly her daughter, who was too afraid for her own safety to disclose the abuse.

“(Gomez) has said, ‘I want the economic lifestyle I had during the time that I was committing these crimes against my own children and children in the community,’” Wegis told Noozhawk on Friday.

Part of Gomez’s sentencing required her to be registered as a sex offender for six years, but Wegis noted that she is not listed on the Megan’s Law website.

Indeed, a search of the database of her name with surnames Gomez and Schu yields no results.

Gomez has already received a $1 million divorce settlement from her former husband, Wegis said.

“We feel it is unjust enrichment and unconscionable,” he said. “She’s a millionaire who wants over $7,000 a month of money ... We think this is exactly what the law doesn’t want to happen.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 