Woman Who Crashed Over Cliff Pleads Not Guilty to DUI

A Santa Barbara woman has pleaded not guilty to felony drunken-driving charges stemming from an incident in which her truck plunged off a cliff in Gaviota on a rainy night last fall.

Kristy Lynn Oglesby, 28, entered the pleas Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a .08-percent blood alcohol, both felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed against her.

The complaint indicates her blood-alcohol content at the time of the accident was 0.14 percent, nearly twice the limit at which a driver is presumed to be drunk under California law.

She also faces misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide evidence of insurance.

Deputy District Attorney Sanford Horowitz is prosecuting the case, and Oglesby is being represented by attorney Alan Bifano.

Oglesby suffered major injuries in the Nov. 30 crash near Refugio State Beach, and her passenger, Michael James Reigard, 29, was seriously injured. Both subsequently were arrested.

California Highway Patrol reports detailed that Oglesby was at the wheel of a Nissan Frontier pickup that was traveling in excess of 100 mph in a heavy downpour when she lost control and spun out onto the right shoulder.

“Due to the high speed of the Nissan, it continued up the embankment protecting the railroad tracks and went airborne,” CHP Officer James Richards told Noozhawk last year. “The Nissan continued across the paved bicycle path between El Captain State Beach and Refugio State Beach, then fell approximately 250 feet over a cliff onto the beach below.”

Oglesby suffered extensive internal injuries in the incident, and Richards said that Oglesby’s left arm was nearly amputated. Reigard suffered major head and face injuries, and both people were subsequently arrested.

Reigard is facing a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Superior Court records show that Oglesby has a history of drug and alcohol arrests dating back at least to 2010.

