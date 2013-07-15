Santa Barbara Woman Accused of Financial Elder Abuse Turns Herself In

A Santa Barbara woman wanted in connection with suspected financial elder abuse and embezzlement is in custody after turning herself in, the Santa Barbara Police Department said Monday.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Sylvia Arlene Espinoza, 51, reported to authorities at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Sunday.

He said an investigation revealed that at least $40,000 was embezzled over the course of 2½ years from a 70-year-old victim who suffers from multiple sclerosis and cognitive deficiencies.

Santa Barbara police had released a photo of Espinoza to the media last Thursday in seeking the public’s help locating her.

