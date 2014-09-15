Elderly Woman Hits Neighbor’s Tree, Own House in Santa Barbara Vehicle Accident

Santa Barbara City Fire Crews had a busy Monday morning and responded to two separate vehicle accidents within an hour of each of either.

At 8:53 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Payeras Street to find a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

City Fire Engineer Hank Homburg said a 95-year-old female driver had mistakenly hit the accelerator while backing out of her driveway and struck a tree that was across the street.

That pushed the tree into her neighbor's yard and the tree took down several cable wires, Homburg said.

"She then put vehicle into drive and apparently hit the accelerator, running into her own residence," he said.

The front of the home and kitchen area had sustained major damage and the driver sustained minor to moderate injuries.

She was taken to a local medical center for further evaluation.

A city Public Works tree crew removed the damaged tree from the neighbor’s property and a city building inspector was called to the scene to determine the extent of structural damage sustained to the home due to the accident.

An earlier accident, just before 8 a.m., occurred on the 900 block of West Valerio Street.

Firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover and found a four-door compact vehicle on its roof, Homburg said, adding that a female driver and two children got out of the vehicle with the help of bystanders.

The driver sustained moderate injuries to her hand and the children were transported with the mother to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, Homburg said.

"Fortunately, the two children were secured in car seats," he said.

The accident occurred near Harding University Partnership School, and Homburg urged drivers to driver carefully and with their full attention in an active school zone.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.