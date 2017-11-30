Authorities Release Name of Woman Fatally Injured in Collision with MTD Bus in Santa Barbara

Susan McKnight, 72, of Santa Barbara died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following the collision on Cliff Drive

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau has released the name of the woman who was fatally injured Wednesday when her vehicle collided with an MTD bus in Santa Barbara.

The victim was Susan McKnight, 72, of Santa Barbara, according to the Coroner's Bureau.

McKnight apparently was driving eastbound and "appears to have first driven onto the sidewalk, collided with a rock wall on the southeast side of Cliff Drive, then careened fully across the double-yellow lines of the road hitting a safety railing on the opposing side of traffic, then ricocheted into the path of the (Metropolitan Transit District) bus," Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with severe injuries and later died, he said.

The MTD bus driver was also taken to the hospital, with moderate injuries, and no update on his condition was available Thursday.

None of the bus passengers was injured in the collision, and it appears no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

