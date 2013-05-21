Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Woman Jailed After Wreck That Severely Injured Toddler Son

Santa Barbara woman faces felony DUI and child-endangerment charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 21, 2013

Kate Hatrey Walters
A Santa Barbara woman is facing felony DUI and child-endangerment charges after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a lamppost, severely injuring her 3-year-old child, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Kate Hatrey Walters, 24, was arrested Monday after crashing a friend’s vehicle, which injured both women, as well as the boy, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. Monday to a call of a disturbance involving intoxicated subjects outside of Harry’s Plaza Café, 3313 State St., Harwood said.

Investigation revealed that the women had driven from the area, and were involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of State Street and Broadmoor Plaza, Harwood said. 

At the scene, “they encountered Walters, heavily intoxicated and distraught, seated to the rear of the car she had been driving,” Harwood said.

Her injured son was being cradled in the arms of a citizen.

The boy was bleeding from abrasions to his neck, and firefighters and paramedics were working to free a 21-year-old woman from the vehicle who was “heavily intoxicated” and “combative,” Harwood said.

The woman owned the vehicle, but Walters had been driving at the time, he said.

Walters started drinking heavily earlier in the day, Harwood said, and had gone to Harry’s at 5 p.m. with the friend, taking her son with her.

“At the restaurant Walters continued to drink with her friend, and both became heavily intoxicated, unruly, and argumentative with restaurant staff,” Harwood said, adding that the women were asked to leave and a taxi cab was called for the women by restaurant staff.

“While waiting for the taxi, Walters and her friend continued to cause a disturbance, prompting the restaurant staff to call the police,” Harwood said.

Before officers could arrive, the women got in the car with the child.

Walters nearly collided with two other parked cars in the Loreto Plaza parking lot, prompting another witness to call the police while a restaurant employee took note of the description of the involved vehicle and its license plate number for the responding officers.

After exiting the parking lot, Walters drove two blocks westbound on State Street until she reached the intersection with Toyon Drive, Harwood said. 

“She struck the curb at the northwest corner of the intersection and drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the State Street/Toyon Drive street sign there, and then collided with the lamppost of a city street light,” Harwood said.

The force of the collision caused the airbags in the vehicle to deploy, and inspection of the vehicle revealed that the child seat used by Walters’s son had not been properly installed. 

Walters was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision,  but her friend was not, and all three were transported to by paramedics to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

After Walters’ arrest, officers notified Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services.

Harwood said that Walters refused to let officers take a blood sample to determine her blood-alcohol level, but a search warrant was obtained, and a hospital nurse later took a blood sample from the woman.

The toddler sustained multiple injuries from the collision, including a broken neck, and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Harwood said that Walters’ friend was still undergoing medical evaluation at the time the investigation concluded.

Walters was treated for minor injuries, medically cleared, and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000, Harwood said.

