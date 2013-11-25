Santa Barbara Woman Jailed in Cyclist Hit-and-Run

A Santa Barbara woman is facing felony hit-and-run charges stemming from an accident Sunday that left a bicyclist seriously injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tanya Topinko, 25, was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound on Highway 101 near Mussel Shoals at about 11:15 a.m., when she drifted into the bike lane and struck cyclist Christopher Harris, 38, of Santa Barbara, said CHP Officer Steven Reid

"Topinko failed to stop at the collision scene and continued traveling southbound," Reid said.

Through witness statements and follow-up investigation, Topinko was traced to an address in Santa Paula, where she was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, and booked into the Ventura County Jail, Reid said.

Harris was transported by ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken left leg, Reid said.

The collision remained under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Ventura Area CHP office at 805.477.4100

