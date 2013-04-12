Santa Barbara Woman Dies in Highway 101 Crash

A 20-year-old Santa Barbara woman died Thursday night in a car accident on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman’s name has not been released as officials are working to notify her family.

Passenger Aida Pour Khalhali, 19, of Reseda, and driver Molly Armanino, 19, of Santa Cruz, were also in the vehicle and sustained moderate injuries. They are being treated at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

CHP officials said the three women were traveling southbound at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in a 2003 Mazda Protoge on Highway 101, north of Highway 58 in the Santa Margarita area.

The trio were traveling from Santa Cruz, where they are all enrolled in a university or junior college in the area, and were coming to Santa Barbara for a weekend music festival.

“For unknown reasons, driver Armanino made a turning movement that cause her to lose control of the Mazda,” the CHP collision report states.

The Mazda struck a bridge railing, and the impact caused the vehicle to roll over and come to rest on its right side down a dirt service road.

Khalhali and Armanino exited the vehicle and waved down help from passing motorists.

CHP said alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.