Woman Freed From Wreckage After Highway 154 Crash

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 12:17 p.m. | February 22, 2013 | 4:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters had to cut their way through heavy brush Friday to free an injured driver whose vehicle crashed over the side of Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Dispatchers received a call of a female driver over the side of the road at 11:19 a.m., and firefighters responded to scene on Highway 154, a quarter mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, near the Camp Whittier Boy Scout facility, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Initial reports had placed the accident farther east near Live Oak Camp and Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.

Two engines and a battalion chief were on scene, and the woman’s car was about 50 feet over the side, he said.

The vehicle was surrounded by heavy brush, so firefighters had to clear a line with chainsaws and transport the victim back up to the road in a special basket, he said.

She was rescued shortly before noon and taken by AMR ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, Sadecki said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

