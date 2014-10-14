Santa Barbara Woman Wins Vespa in Rotary Club of Carpinteria Raffle
By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | October 14, 2014 | 6:30 p.m.
The noon Rotary Club of Carpinteria raffled off a new Vespa at the AvoFest, which was held in Carpinteria on Oct. 3-5.
More than 80,000 came to the event, located on Linden Avenue.
The Vespa winner was Victoria Riordan of Santa Barbara.
Proceeds from the raffle of the Vespa will be used by the Rotary Club to support Carpinteria nonprofits that serve youth, teens, adults and seniors.
— Pat Kistler is president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.
