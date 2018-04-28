Woman With Toddler on Lap Arrested After Crashes

A Santa Barbara woman is facing DUI and child-endangerment charges after she allegedly crashed into two parked cars while driving with her toddler on her lap, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Adriana Cardenas, 34, was taken into custody Monday afternoon and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers were called to the city waterfront area shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate two hit-and-run collisions, Harwood said.

Officer Daniel Garcia found Cardenas passed out behind the wheel of her white Audi A4 in the 300 block of South Milpas Street, with her 3-year-old daughter in her arms, Harwood said.

An investigation revealed that Cardenas first struck a parked Toyota Tacoma on the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard while she was attempting to make a U-turn, Harwood said, adding that she fled the scene and was followed by a witness.

Moments later, she struck a Honda CRV parked on the 400 block of Por La Mar Drive, Harwood said.

“A different witness at that location saw the collision and noticed Cardenas was driving with her 3-year old daughter on her lap,” Harwood said.

A witness urged Cardenas to stay at the scene, but she got back into her car and drove away, Harwood said. She was located a short time later on Milpas Street.

Cardenas and her daughter were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation, but neither was seriously injured, Harwood said.

Cardenas was found to have been driving under the influence of a combination of prescription medications, including narcotics, Harwood said.

She was charged with felony child endangerment as well as misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services took custody of her daughter.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.