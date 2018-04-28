Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:01 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman With Toddler on Lap Arrested After Crashes

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 4, 2013 | 6:26 p.m.

A Santa Barbara woman is facing DUI and child-endangerment charges after she allegedly crashed into two parked cars while driving with her toddler on her lap, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Adriana Cardenas
Adriana Cardenas

Adriana Cardenas, 34, was taken into custody Monday afternoon and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers were called to the city waterfront area shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate two hit-and-run collisions, Harwood said.

Officer Daniel Garcia found Cardenas passed out behind the wheel of her white Audi A4 in the 300 block of South Milpas Street, with her 3-year-old daughter in her arms, Harwood said.

An investigation revealed that Cardenas first struck a parked Toyota Tacoma on the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard while she was attempting to make a U-turn, Harwood said, adding that she fled the scene and was followed by a witness.

Moments later, she struck a Honda CRV parked on the 400 block of Por La Mar Drive, Harwood said.

“A different witness at that location saw the collision and noticed Cardenas was driving with her 3-year old daughter on her lap,” Harwood said.

A witness urged Cardenas to stay at the scene, but she got back into her car and drove away, Harwood said. She was located a short time later on Milpas Street.

Cardenas and her daughter were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation, but neither was seriously injured, Harwood said.

Cardenas was found to have been driving under the influence of a combination of prescription medications, including narcotics, Harwood said.

She was charged with felony child endangerment as well as misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services took custody of her daughter.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 