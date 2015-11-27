Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Annual Dinner Includes Speaker Justin Donnolly, Honoree Joyce Dudley

Advice

Santa Barbara Women Lawyers is pleased to invite you to its Annual Dinner Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, at the Santa Barbara Club, including a private VIP reception with the speaker at 5 p.m., cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The guest speaker is Justin Connolly, who will address sexual assaults in the military. Connolly is director of Southern California at Human Rights Watch, one of the world's leading independent organizations dedicated to defending and protecting human rights.

He joined HRW's 85-member California Committee South as a volunteer in 1991 and joined the staff full time in 2010, overseeing the effort to bring the organization's work to the widest possible audience in Southern California.

The presentation of the 2015 Deborah M. Talmage Attorney of the Year Award will be made to Joyce Dudley by Commissioner Deborah Talmage.

Each year, this award honors an outstanding legal professional who dedicates time and effort to the advancement and success of women, mentors her colleagues and other women, personifies professional excellence and commitment to the highest level of ethics and shows a commitment to the community or has achieved professional excellence.

Joyce has prosecuted crimes committed against women and children for over 25 years. Her philosophy has always been that their first encounter with the DA's office should be the beginning of their healing process and for that to occur prosecutions must be an ethical search for the truth, seeking to ensure justice for all.

At the conclusion of the dinner, Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson will swear in the 2016 board of directors of the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Association.

Before Nov. 30, SBWL members and those associated with nonprofits or the government pay $85 for the dinner, while others pay $105. The VIP package costs $110 and $120 respectively.

After Nov. 30, the dinner cost increases to $95 and $115, respectively, and the VIP package increases to $130 and $140.

A portion of the proceeds all tickets will be donated to the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County's domestic violence program.

Direct questions and RSVPs to Kate McGuinness at [email protected].

—Rosemary Moll represents Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.