Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Surpasses $15,000 Goal in ‘Food from the Bar’ Drive

After setting a fundraising goal of $15,000 for the third annual “Food from the Bar” campaign to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and the other co-sponsoring legal organizations recently celebrated surpassing their goal by raising a total of $15,382 at an event at the Foodbank on Aug. 21.

The annual Food from the Bar drive is the only event of its kind that brings the diverse legal organizations in Santa Barbara County together for one common cause.

This year, more legal organizations signed on to sponsor the drive than in past years. These included Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the North County Bar Association, the District Attorney’s Office, the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, California Rural Legal Assistance, the Office of the Public Defender, the Santa Barbara Legal Professionals Association, Santa Barbara Barristers and the Latina/o Lawyers Association of Santa Barbara.

The $15,000 goal could not have been reached without the community partners that came forward to support the drive. These included Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis LLP. The law offices of Bamieh & Erickson, Sanger Swysen & Dunkle, Nye Peabody Stirling Hale & Miller, LLP, Ghitterman Ghitternam & Feld, and Buynak Fauver Archbald Spray sponsored the drive as well. Larry Laborde and Denise McIntosh, The Law Office of Saji Gunawardane, White Zuckerman Warsavsky Luna Hunt LLP, Rogers Sheffield & Campbell LLP, Allen & Kimbell LLP and Tri-County Court Reporters. Intermezzo and Jenny Schatzle were also important supporters of the drive.

All proceeds went towards the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Program, which helps to bridge the ‘summer food gap” when school lunches are not available to children in need. The Picnic in the Park Program provides nutritious lunches and physical activities to low-income children Monday through Friday for a 10-week period during the summer months. This program is critical because a staggering 84 percent of children in our county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year get nothing in the summer.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.