Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Endorses Candidates for President and Senate, County Seats

By Catherine Swysen for the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee | March 14, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is happy to announce the following endorsements:

Hillary Clinton for United States President

Hillary Clinton is a formidable candidate for president. She has demonstrated her ability to take on opponents and supports many of the positions SBWPC has championed.

We believe she will continue to be a champion for women and families as president. This is the best opportunity to elect the first female president, which would be a remarkable and long-awaited victory.

Kamala Harris for United States Senator, California

Kamala Harris, Attorney General for the State of California, has a strong record in the area of civil rights and has acted in her capacity as Attorney General to combat both cyber crime and the trafficking of women and girls and to eliminate obstacles to voting (she supports the Voting Rights Act).

She has been involved with making changes in how juveniles are treated in the justice system, worked to reduce truancy and supported efforts to reduce gun violence. She is a champion for women and will be a great senator.

Das Williams for Santa Barbara County Supervisor (District 1)

Das Williams will continue his work for Santa Barbara County as Supervisor. He is very knowledgeable about the issues, challenges and opportunities facing the county and demonstrated his breadth of knowledge of complex policy issues.

He has mentored women in the community and has actively campaigned for the election of other SBWPC endorsed candidates. We believe he will continue to champion SBWPC’s positions.

Joan Hartmann for Santa Barbara County Supervisor (District 3)

Joan Hartmann is a knowledgeable, sincere and forthright candidate. She embodies the mission and values of SBWPC, having been a pioneer as the first female faculty member and director of the public policy and evaluation program for Claremont College.

Hartmann has demonstrated great depth in many critical policy areas for the third district and the County as a whole. She will bring a fresh perspective to the Board of Supervisors and has a proven track record of collaboration with diverse stakeholder groups, a key trait for a supervisor. 

We believe she will be a strong advocate for women and families.

As announced earlier, SBWPC has also endorsed Monique Limón for California State Assembly (37th District) and re-endorsed Hannah-Beth Jackson for California State Senate (19th District).

Find out more information on the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee endorsement process at sbwpc.org.

— Catherine Swysen is the president of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

 

