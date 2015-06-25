Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Endorses Cathy Murillo for Re-election to City Council

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is happy to announce the endorsement of Cathy Murillo for re-election to the Santa Barbara City Council.

Murillo has worked to improve the quality of life in Santa Barbara over her first term, concentrating on such issues as youth services, housing, library hours and environmental concerns.

She has a long record of mentoring women to prepare them for leadership positions, and has supported many of the feminist positions of the SBWPC.

You are strongly encouraged to donate and/or volunteer for Murill’s campaign for re-election to the Santa Barbara City Council.

You can find out more information on the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Endorsement process at our website by clicking here. For more information on Murrillo’s participation on Santa Barbara City Council committees and advisory groups, see the City of Santa Barbara website by clicking here.

— Jill Frandsen represents the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee.