Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Holding ERA March for Equality

By Catherine Swysen for the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee | March 22, 2017 | 1:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is holding an Equal Rights Amendment March for Equality at 1 p.m. Sunday in De la Guerra Plaza.

The event will feature speeches from local civic leaders and activists, and music. Then the group will march down State Street to the beach and back. The public is encouraged to bring signs, along with family and friends.

The proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

The vision of the SBWPC is to achieve a society based upon the feminist values of social, political and economic gender equality. The committee, which was founded in 1987, saw its membership nearly double following the results of the 2016 presidential election.

As a nonpartisan political action committee, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee endorses the candidacies of women and men who support their positions and promote a feminist agenda. SBWPC is committed to taking social action against discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, age or ability. To promote and fund these goals, SBWPC provides such events as candidate skills workshops, endorsement meetings, Cosmopolitics, Presidents’ Circle luncheons, community outreach events and educational forums.

Click here for more information, or call 800.977.9348 or email [email protected].

— Catherine Swysen is president of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

 
