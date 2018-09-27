Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 9:54 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Marks 3 Decades of Feminist Activism

By Lisa Osborn for Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee | September 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

After 30 years of political activism, including getting feminist candidates elected and appointed to public office, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) invites community members to a dinner to commemorate its anniversary.

The dinner will be 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Hyatt Centric, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Keynote speaker is Eleni Kounalakis, candidate for California lieutenant governor. Kounalakis is a businesswoman, Democratic Party activist, wife and mother, and former U.S. ambassador to Hungary.

When SBWPC began in 1988, members were excited to band together as politically engaged women from across the professional spectrum with the goal of contributing to gender equity, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Today, with 400 members, SBWPC is still as enthusiastic, purpose-driven and intentional about developing strategies and programs to promote its progressive feminist agenda and elect women as policy-makers at all levels of government.

So far in 2018, SBWPC has endorsed 24 candidates for office, conducted three campaign training workshops, held seven members and friends’ events, and participated in nine social justice rallies or vigils.

Register in advance at sbwpc.org/events. For information, call 1-800-977-9348. Cost to attend, which includes dinner, is $95 (members); $115 (non-members); a limited number of scholarships are available.

SBWPC seeks to achieve a society based upon the feminist values of social, political, racial and economic gender equality. As a nonpartisan political action committee, SBWPC endorses candidates who support its positions and promote a feminist agenda.

— Lisa Osborn for Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

 

