Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee to Honor Cathy Murillo with Roses Award

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is proud to announce Santa Barbara Councilwoman Cathy Murillo as the recipient of this year’s Roses Award, given to recognize political activism, community leadership and outstanding public service.

Murillo will receive this award at the Cosmopolitics 2014 event to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 14, at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is very happy to present this year’s featured speaker, California Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, who will talk about state government issues and women in politics. Atkins has served in the Assembly since 2010, and was elevated to the top leadership post in 2014, when her colleagues unanimously elected her 69th speaker of the California Assembly.

For more information and to register online for Cosmopolitics, please go to the SBWPC website by clicking here.

SBWPC, celebrating 25 years of empowering women, is a nonpartisan political action committee dedicated to furthering gender equality and feminist values through political, social and educational activities.

— Jill Frandsen represents the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.