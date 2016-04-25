Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters to Hold Open House for Potential Members

Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters Club will host an open house event from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2016, at the Balboa Building, located at 735 State Street in Santa Barbara.

All are welcome to attend this free and fun event both to learn about improving public speaking skills and to get familiarized with the Toastmasters program.

Toastmasters International is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people improve their communication and leadership skills.

Founded in 1924, and headquartered in Rancho Margarita, Calif., Toastmasters is a movement comprising over 300,000 members in 15,000 clubs spanning across 135 countries.

Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters is a local Toastmasters club with a current membership of 30 and a decades long history in helping residents of the Santa Barbara area develop their public speaking skills.

The club looks forward to welcoming potential members at its open house and answering any questions you may have about public speaking, the Woodland Club or Toastmasters International.

For more information, visit woodlandsb.toastmastersclubs.org or follow the group on Twitter.

— Hiranya Jayathilaka represents Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters Club.