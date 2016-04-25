Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters to Hold Open House for Potential Members

By Hiranya Jayathilaka for Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters Club | April 25, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters Club will host an open house event from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2016, at the Balboa Building, located at 735 State Street in Santa Barbara.

All are welcome to attend this free and fun event both to learn about improving public speaking skills and to get familiarized with the Toastmasters program. 

Toastmasters International is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people improve their communication and leadership skills.

Founded in 1924, and headquartered in Rancho Margarita, Calif., Toastmasters is a movement comprising over 300,000 members in 15,000 clubs spanning across 135 countries.

Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters is a local Toastmasters club with a current membership of 30 and a decades long history in helping residents of the Santa Barbara area develop their public speaking skills.

The club looks forward to welcoming potential members at its open house and answering any questions you may have about public speaking, the Woodland Club or Toastmasters International.

For more information, visit woodlandsb.toastmastersclubs.org or follow the group on Twitter.

— Hiranya Jayathilaka represents Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 