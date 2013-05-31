Local Workshop Focuses on School-Funding Proposals

While the state Legislature hammers out the details of proposed school funding changes for the 2013-14 year, local districts are waiting to see how much money they’ll be getting.

In a workshop held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Thursday, advocacy firm Capitol Advisors Group LLC talked about the various plans being proposed to fund K-14 education in California.

Gov. Jerry Brown is estimating revenues conservatively, Jack O’Connell said, and proposes a Local Control Funding Formula that would base funding on total enrollment, with additional money dependent on a district’s enrollment of specific subgroups: English learners, low-income students and foster children.

The formula would work toward an “entitlement target” funding goal for each district, but some basic-aid districts could end up above that target for the first few years of the new system. That would result in level funding for years as those districts wait for the target to increase due to cost-of-living adjustments, the firm noted.

Brown’s plan would also contribute $3.7 billion to pay down the $34.7 billion in debt from deferring payments to education and other state departments in recent years.

“It’s not new money; it’s money they owe us,” said Meg Jette, assistant superintendent of business services for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

SBUSD and other districts have to constantly borrow money with interest in the form of TRANs — Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes — to keep up with payroll and cash-flow needs since the state delays its required payments by months at a time.

SBUSD, a large district, is borrowing up to $14 million for the 2013-14 year, while smaller districts such as Hope Elementary District expect to borrow less than $2 million.

“It’s not new money until it’s fully restored and we get the cost-of-living adjustments,” Jette said Thursday.

Similarly, Proposition 30 is not expected to bring any additional money to schools for the upcoming years since the state will decrease its education entitlement to coincide with however much revenue these tax increases bring in.

The proposition, approved Nov. 6, 2012, raises the sales tax statewide by a quarter-cent through 2016 and raises income tax for those earning more than $250,000 through 2018.

Those revenues will be given to K-12 and community college districts in an Education Protection Account.

The state is expecting about $6 billion per year for the five fiscal years when both tax increases are in effect, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Brown also proposes funding $1 billion in one-time money to help districts implement the new Common Core Standards, O’Connell said. The money would pay for materials, professional development and technology.



Gerry Shelton, a partner with the Capitol Advisors Group, explained the details of Brown’s proposal in the May budget revision compared to plans put forward by the legislature.

Districts would be required to make a Local Control and Accountability Plan that explains how money will be used to achieve specific academic goals. The plans would be reviewed by the county superintendent — Bill Cirone’s office — who could intervene if a district fails to meet specific Academic Performance Index targets, Shelton said.

“It’s kind of No Child Left Behind-ish,” he noted.

Senate Bill 69, which was reportedly passed by the Senate on Thursday, would delay the transition to the Local Control Funding Formula for a year, and increases the base grant amount — money per child, per day of attendance — from Brown’s plan.

It would place no limit on the number of years a district can claim an English learner for funding, while Brown’s had a limit of seven years, and includes rules to make sure students are reclassified, Shelton said.

The Senate plan would also protect more categorical programs such as adult education, Regional Occupation Centers and Programs, partnership academies, agricultural education and foster youth programs.

While school districts have to turn in a budget by June 30, state legislators are notorious for going far over their own June 15 deadline. The new law that takes away their pay for every day the budget is late should help it get passed on time this year, as it did last year, O’Connell said.

“The only thing we know for certain is that current funding for next year is guaranteed,” Capitol Advisors Group’s Kevin Gordon said.

Level funding doesn’t keep everything at the same level though, they said.

“It really means a decrease because your health costs, your personnel costs and utility costs all go up over time,” Shelton said, “so the money you have will be squeezed.”

