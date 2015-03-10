City of Santa Barbara Holding Public Workshop on New Zoning Ordinance Issues and Options Report

The public is invited to the first Community/Planning Commission Workshop for the update to the city’s Zoning Ordinance at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, 630 Garden St.

The purpose of the workshop is to present and receive public input on the Issues and Options Paper, which is the first major document in the process to update the city’s Zoning Ordinance. An informal “open house” will follow at 5 p.m. where the community can view materials and interact with planners and consultants.

The Issues and Options paper summarizes the project goals, discusses the major issues and General Plan direction for new zoning, and presents key choices and “big ideas” for consideration of a new zoning framework for Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara New Zoning Ordinance (NZO) is an effort to update the city’s Zoning Ordinance (Title 28 of the city’s Municipal Code) that establishes the zone classifications, permitted uses in the various zones, development standards and regulations, and the development review process. The zoning regulations affect land use, design, parcel size, building heights, density, setbacks, parking, landscaping, fencing and other aspects of property development and use.

The public is invited to learn about the NZO project and to share their ideas about zoning regulations as the city strives to craft a new Zoning Ordinance that is easier to use; is modern and reflective of the city’s current uses, practices, and development patterns; is clear in decision-making protocols with some streamlined review processes, where appropriate; addresses certain nonconforming situations and brings them into compliance to the extent feasible; and that promotes adaptive reuse of properties.

— Danny Kato is a senior planner for the City of Santa Barbara.