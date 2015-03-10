Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:00 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Holding Public Workshop on New Zoning Ordinance Issues and Options Report

By Danny Kato for the City of Santa Barbara | March 10, 2015 | 8:22 a.m.

The public is invited to the first Community/Planning Commission Workshop for the update to the city’s Zoning Ordinance at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, 630 Garden St.

The purpose of the workshop is to present and receive public input on the Issues and Options Paper, which is the first major document in the process to update the city’s Zoning Ordinance. An informal “open house” will follow at 5 p.m. where the community can view materials and interact with planners and consultants.

The Issues and Options paper summarizes the project goals, discusses the major issues and General Plan direction for new zoning, and presents key choices and “big ideas” for consideration of a new zoning framework for Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara New Zoning Ordinance (NZO) is an effort to update the city’s Zoning Ordinance (Title 28 of the city’s Municipal Code) that establishes the zone classifications, permitted uses in the various zones, development standards and regulations, and the development review process. The zoning regulations affect land use, design, parcel size, building heights, density, setbacks, parking, landscaping, fencing and other aspects of property development and use.

The public is invited to learn about the NZO project and to share their ideas about zoning regulations as the city strives to craft a new Zoning Ordinance that is easier to use; is modern and reflective of the city’s current uses, practices, and development patterns; is clear in decision-making protocols with some streamlined review processes, where appropriate; addresses certain nonconforming situations and brings them into compliance to the extent feasible; and that promotes adaptive reuse of properties.

For more information, please visit the project website by clicking here.

— Danny Kato is a senior planner for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 