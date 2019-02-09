Santa Barbara Wrestler Al’asha Aparicio Qualifies for CIF Masters Meet

Wrestling

Al'asha Aparicio of Santa Barbara High qualified for the CIF-SS Masters Meet in girls wrestling after taking fifth place in her weight class at the regional championships at Camarillo High on Saturday.

Aparicio is the first Santa Barbara girls wrestler to advance to the Masters Meet.

Last week, she won the Channel League title at 111 pounds and was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights dvision.

Aparicio needs to finish in the top eight at the Masters Meet to qualify for the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield, Feb. 21-22.