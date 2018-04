Santa Barbara Wrestlers Beat Cabrillo for 2nd Dual Meet Victory

Wrestling

Spencer Bassi recorded a quick pin to spark the Santa Barbara High wrestling team past Cabrillo 43-30 in a non-league dual meet on Wednesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

Bassi pinned Fabian Reyes in 43 seconds in their bout at 126 pounds. The Dons also got a pin at 220 pouunds from Manny Medel against Samuel Hough in 2:34.

Oscar Munoz of the Dons scored an unanimous decision (13-5) over Jacob Kalb at 160 pounds. Jonathan Huther blanked Cruz Smith 5-0 at 152 pounds.

The Dons improve to 2-0 in dual meets.

Santa Barbara 43, Cabrillo 30

106: Leslie Hernandez (CABR) pinned Alasha Aparicio (SB), 1:26; 113: Brandon Lazcano (SB) won by forfeit; 120: Abel Lorca (CABR) pinned Adrian Ortiz (SB), 2:39; 126: Spencer Bassi (SB) pinned Fabian Reyes (CABR), 0:43; 132: Lukas Gilbert (SB) for by forfeit; 138: Double Forfeit; 145: Christian Reyes (CABR) pinned Robert de la Guerra (SB), 4:15; 152: Jonathan Huther (SB) dec. Cruz Smith (CABR), 5-0; 160: Oscar Munoz (SB) dec. Jacob Kalb (CABR), 13-5; 170: Patrick Durham (CABR) pinned Rodrigo Figueroa (SB), 0:32; 182: Casmali Lopez (SB) won by forfeit; 195: Jose Herrera (SB) won by forfeit; 220: Manny Medel (SB) pinned Samuel Hough, 2:34; 285: Casey Munns (CABR) won by forfeit.

