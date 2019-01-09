Santa Barbara Wrestlers Beaten By Cabrillo

Wrestling

Santa Barbara High got wins from Brandon Lazcano, Oscar Munoz and Edgar Diego, but the Dons lost the Channel League wrestling dual meet against Cabrillo, 48-28, on Wednesday night in Lompoc.

Lazcano continued his strong season at 106 pounds, beating Cabrillo's Cameron Wallace by a technical fall, 16-0. Munoz scored a first-period over Isaiah Reyes at 145 pounds and Diego decisioned Trey Robinson, 6-4.

Cabrillo's Keshawn Gilbert pinned Logan O'Keefe in the second period at 160 pounds and Patrick Durham and Jameson Rodur of the Conquistadores picked up wins at 182 and 190 pounds, respectively, beating Michael Esparza-Loza and Andrew Morgan.

In the girls meet, Santa Barbara lost to Cabrillo, 36-12.

Al'asha Aparicio of the Dons got a second-period pin over Erica Hunter, while Isabel "Bear" Regalado pinned her opponent in 34 seconds. Alessandra Urquillo lost by pin against Jasmine Gonzalez.